The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $160.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.03. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

