Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 10,777 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fastenal by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,818 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 593.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,323,000 after buying an additional 1,385,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

