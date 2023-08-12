Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,747,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,134,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

