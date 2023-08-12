Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.10%.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.60.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

