Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 190,030 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190,030 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Pentair worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $69.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

