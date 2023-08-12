Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 14,733 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.14% of Bloom Energy worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 140.2% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 91,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 53,410 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Bloom Energy by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 573,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 299,341 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 99,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BE stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.86.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $275.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $72,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $79,286.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,623.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $72,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,997 shares of company stock worth $986,423 in the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

