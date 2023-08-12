Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,299 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,195 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Western Digital by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.39.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

