3,412 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Toro by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $118,097,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Toro by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares during the period. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $49,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. CL King initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.35. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $80.44 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

