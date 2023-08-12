Metis Global Partners LLC Has $391,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after buying an additional 37,266 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 17.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IP. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

