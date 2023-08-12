Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,198 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.48 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

