American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Position Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.99 and a 1-year high of $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.02.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

