Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $150.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.38. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,547 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

