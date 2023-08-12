Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,855 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $69.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTCH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $461,683. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.