Metis Global Partners LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $1,254,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $1,254,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,075. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $237.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $201.65 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.13 and its 200 day moving average is $230.96.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

