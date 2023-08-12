Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.41 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $107.89 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average of $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.