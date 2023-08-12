ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,963 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 531,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 123,237 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 720,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after acquiring an additional 108,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,540,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZI. TheStreet raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

