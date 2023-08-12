Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Snap-on by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $270.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.28 and a 200-day moving average of $258.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.75 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

