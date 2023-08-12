Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,995.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $35.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

