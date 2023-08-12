Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,520 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.1 %

SWK opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

