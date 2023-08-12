Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,093,000 after buying an additional 1,199,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after buying an additional 102,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $114.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.23 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.