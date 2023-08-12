Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,348 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the transaction, the president now owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,357 shares of company stock worth $57,436,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.35.

Atlassian stock opened at $197.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.37 and its 200-day moving average is $165.80. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $290.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

