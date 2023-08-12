Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 123,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 68,350 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 562,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,468,000 after purchasing an additional 318,305 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

