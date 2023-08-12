Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Catalent by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,889 shares of company stock valued at $89,248 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Stock Down 0.8 %

Catalent stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 208.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.