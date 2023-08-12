V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in V.F. by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. V.F.’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

