Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $22,397,000. 29.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($73.63) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

