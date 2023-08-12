NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,636,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,347,000 after purchasing an additional 355,147 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,077,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,383,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,991,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,847,000 after acquiring an additional 316,888 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,806,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,956,000 after acquiring an additional 257,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

