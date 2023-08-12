Metis Global Partners LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

