3,191 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $148.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.03, a P/E/G ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $203.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

