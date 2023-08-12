Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
