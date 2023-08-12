Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,545 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Melius started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $111.54 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.35.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.