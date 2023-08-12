Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,609,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $45.83 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,064.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,064.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,149,774 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.