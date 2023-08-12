Truist Financial Corp Has $6.09 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $92.38 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.