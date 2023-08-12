Metis Global Partners LLC Has $452,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

RCL opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.78. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 754,718 shares of company stock worth $60,696,499. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

