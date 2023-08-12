Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 5,806 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after buying an additional 3,291,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

