Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,816 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. StockNews.com cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

RCI stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.74%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

