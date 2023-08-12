Assetmark Inc. Invests $836,000 in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 4,353.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 142,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,181,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 2.4 %

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $111.15.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

