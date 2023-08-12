Truist Financial Corp Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $339.96 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,588 shares of company stock worth $7,046,544. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

