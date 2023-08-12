Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $31.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

