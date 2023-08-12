Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,708 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,279 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after purchasing an additional 821,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $84.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

