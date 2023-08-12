Assetmark Inc. Has $646,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,676 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,038 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after buying an additional 3,618,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after buying an additional 2,912,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,095,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,451,000 after buying an additional 370,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,304,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,527,000 after buying an additional 708,230 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

HBAN opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

