Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 409.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

