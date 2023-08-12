Ronald G. Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

RF opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 474,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

