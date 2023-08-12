CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.05, for a total transaction of $442,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 357,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,032,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.24, for a total transaction of $430,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

Shares of CRVL opened at $222.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.04. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.81 and a fifty-two week high of $224.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.87.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.44 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 55.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 327.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.

