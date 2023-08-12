Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Raised to $66.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Teradata from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Teradata alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDC

Teradata Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Teradata has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.09 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradata will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.