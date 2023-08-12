Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $430,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 361,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,729,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.05, for a total value of $442,100.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.24, for a total value of $430,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

Shares of CRVL opened at $222.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.04. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $135.81 and a one year high of $224.05.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CorVel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.

