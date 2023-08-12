Insider Buying: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,271.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leslie’s Stock Down 0.3 %

LESL stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.73. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Leslie’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Further Reading

