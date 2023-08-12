Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $352,400.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.6 %

BMRN stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $117.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

