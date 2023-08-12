WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $15.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

