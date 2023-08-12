WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $15.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.05.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.