Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s current price.

BSY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

BSY opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $3,062,503.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,070,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,379,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $3,062,503.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,070,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,379,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,980.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,962 shares of company stock valued at $11,458,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after buying an additional 353,032 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,937,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,626,000 after purchasing an additional 308,741 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,346,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,929,000 after purchasing an additional 97,773 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 224,108 shares in the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

