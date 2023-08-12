Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BSY. Griffin Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.19. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $3,062,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,070,445 shares in the company, valued at $428,379,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,962 shares of company stock valued at $11,458,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 54.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

